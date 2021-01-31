BJP hand in Red Fort violence, claims AAP’s Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Saturday alleged that the storming of Red Fort during the kisan rally was a “planned event of BJP”, for which its leaders should be “booked for sedition”.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Saturday alleged that the storming of Red Fort during the kisan rally was a “planned event of BJP”, for which its leaders should be “booked for sedition”.

Addressing a news conference, Singh also alleged that actor Deep Sidhu, who has been named in an FIR in connection with the Red Fort incident, is “close to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and BJP MP Sunny Deol”.

“I want to tell you with full responsibility that the Red Fort incident was done by BJP people. BJP agents and goons were behind the shameful incident…. They infiltrated certain routes and instigated violence. BJP leaders should be booked for sedition. We believe that BJP did this to malign the image of farmers. People who hold a very good relationship with the PM and the Home Minister of our country were leading this march and instigated the violence,” Singh alleged.

He also displayed pictures of Sidhu with the PM and actor Deol, BJP’s Gurdaspur MP. “This picture was taken at the PM’s residence, which is a place where everyone cannot enter. I have been an MP for three years but I do not have any picture with the PM because to click a picture with him you need some security clearance. Any random person cannot just walk in and click a photo with him,” Singh said.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged “BJP goons” were behind the assault on protesters at Singhu and Tikri.