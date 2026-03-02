‘BJP govt ruined Delhi’: Kejriwal in first rally after court clean chit

Family of AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomes him as he, along with former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, arrives at his residence as the Rouse Avenue court discharged both AAP leaders in the Delhi Excise policy case, in New Delhi on Friday. (AAP/ANI Photo)

Fresh from the trial court discharge in the liquor policy case, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a large gathering of party supporters in the National Capital – his first since the acquittal.

The AAP convener, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and 21 others were recently discharged in the CBI’s case linked to the alleged excise policy “scam.”

On Sunday, standing among party supporters from across Delhi, Punjab and Goa, Kejriwal declared that the BJP will soon be thrown out of power.

Kejriwal said, “Hundred and forty crore Indians will unite to uproot the dictatorial government from the country. Aaj ke din se BJP ki ulti ginti shuru ho gayi hai (from today, the countdown to the fall of the BJP government has begun).” He added, “Let BJP leaders pursue power politics, we will work for the people.”