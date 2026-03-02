‘BJP govt ruined Delhi’: Kejriwal in first rally after court clean chit

On Sunday, standing among party supporters from across Delhi, Punjab and Goa, Kejriwal declared that the BJP will soon be thrown out of power.

Written by: Drishti Jain
3 min readNew DelhiMar 2, 2026 05:38 AM IST
Family of AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomes him as he, along with former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, arrives at his residence as the Rouse Avenue court discharged both AAP leaders in the Delhi Excise policy case, in New Delhi on Friday. (AAP/ANI Photo)
Fresh from the trial court discharge in the liquor policy case, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a large gathering of party supporters in the National Capital – his first since the acquittal.

The AAP convener, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and 21 others were recently discharged in the CBI’s case linked to the alleged excise policy “scam.”

Kejriwal said, “Hundred and forty crore Indians will unite to uproot the dictatorial government from the country. Aaj ke din se BJP ki ulti ginti shuru ho gayi hai (from today, the countdown to the fall of the BJP government has begun).” He added, “Let BJP leaders pursue power politics, we will work for the people.”

The Aam Aadmi Party chief said, “The government can open any file that I had signed and show me if there is any corruption. My arrest was meant to send out the message that anyone who works honestly will meet the same fate as Kejriwal. I love my India.”

“Both (Prime Minister) Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah have for many years said that Kejriwal is corrupt and he has taken bribes. But the judge said that Kejriwal is kattar imaandaar (stubbornly honest),” he said.

“To defeat AAP, both Modi and Shah ensured that (our) ministers were kept behind bars – because of which Delhi is crying now. In just one year, they have ruined Delhi, destroyed roads and contaminated water. Schools have been shut down, there is poor AQI and prolonged power cuts,” Kejriwal alleged, adding that the present Delhi Government also failed to fulfill its manifesto promise of providing Rs 2,500 for women.

Thousands of bus marshals, nurses, doctors and pharmacists allegedly ousted from mohalla clinics, as well as DTC contractual drivers who lost their jobs, attended the rally.

“People were frustrated with the Congress and then voted the BJP to power in 2014. I want to ask, 12 saal hoga Modi ji ko, kuchh badla hai aapne? (it has been 12 years since you came to power. What have you changed?) Education, employment… all sectors have been destroyed,” he said, adding that while other countries had reached the Moon, India was still struggling with open drains.

Speaking at the rally, Manish Sisodia alleged that the Central Government harmed the interests of its farmers by bowing to pressures from US President Donald Trump on tariffs.

“We want a prime minister who speaks about schools, employment, traders and health… Kejriwal, tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhaare saath hai (Kejriwal, you fight on, we are with you),” the AAP leader said.

