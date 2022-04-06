To mark BJP’s foundation day, Nadda to hold ‘shobha yatra’ at Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar today

BJP national president J P Nadda along with the party’s state chief Adesh Gupta will celebrate the party’s foundation day Wednesday by holding a shobha yatra from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. Rajender Nagar is also the place that will go for by-polls in the next six months as the incumbent MLA Raghav Chaddha has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Gupta said the party will celebrate its foundation day in a big way for which special programmes have been planned and starting from April 7 to April 20 they will celebrate it as the social justice fortnight.

“A shobha yatra will be taken out from Rajinder Nagar on this occasion in which party national president J P Nadda will be present. The party workers at booth level will begin their day by putting up party flags in their homes. At the same time the youth wing will organise a blood donation camp at the party’s national office,” he said.

There will be an address by Prime Minister Narender Modi for which giant LED TV screens will be put up at all booths so that people can hear him, he said.

Gupta said during the social justice fortnight a run will be organised in which about 50,000 people, including prominent players, people from the paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, besides retired army personnel, will take part.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader added that from April 11 to13 there will be a Yamuna cleaning programme. Under the PM’s inclusive financial schemes, the street vendors were given a loan facility besides other assistance and there will be a one day programme for that. On April 18, a programme will be organised to felicitate sanitation workers.