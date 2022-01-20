BJP first list for Goa polls: Utpal Parrikar’s name missing, family clash in Poriem

With Goa headed for a multi-corner contest, the BJP on Thursday said it banks on the “stability and development”plank and the “credibility”of its leaders in the coastal state, as it released its candidate list in 34 of the 40 constituencies.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who has been elected twice from Sanquelim, is set to contest his seat for the third time. The BJP has chosen 11 OBC candidates, nine Christians and two women for the Goa assembly elections on February 14.

The party has, however, denied a ticket from Panaji to Utpal Parrikar, son of late defence minister and former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, and has chosen Atanasio Monserrate, the sitting MLA. Monserrate was one of the 10 Congress MLAs who defected to the BJP in 2019. While Utpal may have been denied the Panaji seat that his father represented five times, BJP Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said that the party has offered him another seat.

Also read | Opp parties rally around Parrikar son days before BJP declares list

“We have given the ticket to the sitting MLA. Utpal Parrikar and Parrikarji’s family is our family. They are very close to us. We gave Utpal Parrikar two more options from where he can contest. He has refused one and discussions about the other are going on with him. We all feel he should agree. The Parrikar family will always be respected by the BJP,” Fadnavis said.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Goa. pic.twitter.com/YjDbnTzsU4 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 20, 2022

Utpal, who was keen on contesting from the BJP, had earlier questioned the party’s decision to give his father’s seat to a candidate with “criminal antecedents”. “Does character not matter? Does integrity not matter?” he had said.

Also read | In Goa, a season of defections

In the Poriem seat, where former chief minister and Congress veteran Pratap Singh Rane remains undefeated for the last 50 years, his daughter-in-law Divya Rane will contest from the BJP. His son Vishwajit Rane, BJP MLA and Goa health minister, had said he would contest in Poriem and defeat his father in the upcoming election if he did not choose retirement from politics. While the senior Rane has already been declared the Congress candidate from his bastion, the octogenarian remains undecided on contesting the next election.

If he decides to contest, this will be the first time he will face a family member contesting from the BJP. However, a father-son duel in Poriem has been ruled out since Vishwajit will contest from his own seat of neighbouring Valpoi.

The BJP had accused former minister Micheal Lobo, who recently joined the Congress, of having “selfish interests” because he sought a ticket for himself and his wife. Declaring the 34 candidates, however, the party has accommodated two couples – Health minister Vishwajit Rane from Valpoi, his wife Divya Rane from Poriem and Revenue minister Jennifer Monserrate from Taleigaon and her husband Panaji MLA Atanasio alias Babush Monserrate.

Fadnavis said, “Sometimes there are occupational hazards in politics too. Babush Monserrate and his wife had both won elections and come to the BJP. Jennifer Monserrate has her own identity and is a minister in the BJP government (in Goa).”

On the Ranes, Fadnavis said, “As far as Vishwajit Rane is concerned, he resigned, contested an election from BJP and won and the Poriem seat was Pratap Singh Raneji’s seat. For 50 years, he has won the seat from the Congress. We had requested Pratap Singh Rane ji this time that since Congress is a declining party and it cannot do good for the country, he should give his seat to the BJP. So either you contest from the BJP or you help the BJP. He agreed at the time and said that his age is advancing so he may not contest and Divya Rane will contest. So if there has been a decision on a sitting seat, the BJP carries them forward. We don’t make new decisions.” Fadnavis said.

Asked if the Congress and the BJP had an understanding over the seat, Fadnavis said, “Congress will contest that seat. But we will defeat them. They have even declared a candidate.”

Divya Rane and Jennifer Monserrate are the only two women candidates among the 34 names declared Thursday.

Announcing the names of the party candidates, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, said that the party has fielded three Scheduled Tribe candidates and one scheduled caste in general seats. “This shows BJP’s commitment to the Dalits and the weaker sections. Dalits and weaker sections in this country see Prime Minister Modi as a messiah,” Singh said.

Also read | AAP names new entrant Amit Palekar as its CM face for Goa elections

While he resigned from ministership last month following allegations of a ‘sex scandal’, three-time MLA from Mormugao Milind Naik has once again been accommodated by the party.

Of the 12 minister’s in Sawant’s cabinet, seven have retained their seats while the party has named a journalist Savio Rodrigues from the Velim constituency held by water resources development minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues. Deputy Speaker of Goa legislative assembly Isidore Fernandes has also been dropped by the BJP, and former minister and leader of its ST Morcha, Ramesh Tawadkar, has been fielded from Cancona, the southernmost constituency.

The six seats that the BJP is yet to announce its candidates from include Calangute, vacated by three-time BJP MLA Michael Lobo who joined the Congress, and Bicholim, from where Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar has backed out citing health conditions.

“While the last 10 years of BJP government has taken Goa to a golden period with the stability and development-oriented governance, the Congress, which was synonym to scams and corruption with its governments, wants to resume its loot and see Goa as a money-making machine,” former Fadnavis said at a press conference at the party national headquarters in Delhi.

“The TMC, another player, brought suitcases and hoped to expand itself with money, considering Goa as a market and a state for sale. Despite such efforts, the TMC has not been able to make it because Goans have realised its an anti-Hindu, anti-national and anti-Goa party,” Fadnavis said. According to him, the AAP, another player in the state, has “exposed” itself with its record of “lies”in Delhi.

Listing the BJP government’s achievements in Goa, Fadnavis said it has taken the social expenditure for Goa from Rs 191 crore to Rs 903 crore in 10 years, from Rs 54 crore to Rs 549 crore for women and child development and the central government has provided Rs 4000 crore for roads and highways in the state while only Rs 120 crore was spent during 2009-2014.

“Its a changed Goa today. The double engine government has worked for Goa to take it to a golden period,” Fadnavis claimed.