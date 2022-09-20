As BJP fires fresh salvo on liquor policy, AAP says party afraid of ‘juggernaut’ in Gujarat

The BJP continued its attack on the AAP over Delhi government’s now-scrapped liquor policy, with spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia Tuesday claiming that a person close to the AAP leadership was awarded a contract to sell alcohol in the national capital.

Holding a press conference at the party headquarters, Bhatia showed a picture purportedly showing one Karamjeet Singh Lamba with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, and said he was not only a partner in Universal Distributors that was awarded the liquor contract, but he also contested a local body polls on an AAP ticket.

The AAP hit back, saying that the BJP is working out of frustration as it has sensed defeat in Gujarat. Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey challenged the BJP to prove the authenticity of their allegations. “All the agencies like CBI-ED are under their control, yet they are unable to imprison us. This clearly exposes their lies. All their might is proving insufficient to stop AAP’s juggernaut. All the people of Delhi and the country are convinced that all allegations hurled by BJP are blatant lies.”

At the BJP HQ, Bhatia said Kejriwal should explain why his government distributed “rewdi” (freebies) of corruption to people close to him and his party.

He alleged that the Delhi government flouted rules and did not maintain transparency in awarding the liquor contracts.

The BJP will continue to expose Kejriwal’s corruption, he said, labelling the chief minister a “kattar beimaan”. “He gave the contract of liquor to the candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party, ignoring all the rules. No transparency, that’s their policy,” he alleged.

Pandey, meanwhile, said: “We are continuously asking why all the claims you are making are only with the media and not with CBI or ED? Why don’t you do something to prove that your claims are true and provide answers to the public? You have all the agencies under your control. Why don’t you make any arrests? They are bringing up irrelevant names and pictures to establish their connection with our leaders, which makes no sense. Can you call this evidence? Is it a joke? You have made a mockery of the investigation process. If there is anything wrong, you can arrest us. You’re bringing printouts of random photos to implicate us. Do you think that by presenting irrelevant pictures and numbers, you can establish your case? Neither they are able to prove that we have done anything wrong nor they are able to arrest us.”