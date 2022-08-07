scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

BJP firefights after video shows man abusing woman in Noida: ‘No association with party’

BJP MP from Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Mahesh Sharma, met residents along with Manoj Gupta, district president of the BJP in Noida, and Sharda Chaturvedi, the party’s Mahila Morcha Adhyaksh.

Written by Malavika Prasad | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 1:11:41 am
Shrikant Tyagi, who is on the run, was seen on video ‘abusing and pushing’ a woman during an argument (Video grab)

After reports emerged that a man seen abusing and pushing a woman during an argument was from the BJP, party leaders Saturday headed to the Noida residential society where the incident took place two days ago.

The man, Shrikant Tyagi, was on Friday booked by Noida Police after a video of the incident came to light. A resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B, Tyagi is currently on the run, police said.

BJP MP from Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Mahesh Sharma, met residents along with Manoj Gupta, district president of the BJP in Noida, and Sharda Chaturvedi, the party’s Mahila Morcha Adhyaksh. The meeting saw residents raise questions about his alleged association with the party.

Sharma said, “I was informed of the incident yesterday pursuant to which cognizance has been taken by Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath), and I have been directed to speak with you today along with other leaders present. The incident which has been captured in the video requires no witnesses anymore. I have been informed by Noida Police that more sections have been added to the FIR registered against the accused. I want to assure you that this man is not associated with our party. He may have clicked a photo with a party leader; that’s a separate issue. I have lived in Noida for the past 49 years. The actions depicted by Tyagi cannot be accepted by the party. The whole party is standing with you; I want the women who are like my sisters and daughters to be rest assured. National President of the party, J P Nadda, has also taken cognizance of the incident. Tyagi’s background is subject of investigation but in my entire political life, I have never seen this man in any programme of the party. He should be given the strictest punishment. Tyagi is neither a member nor a worker of the party.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ranvijay Singh, meanwhile, shared an update on the case: “On Friday afternoon, a video went viral on social media where a man living in a society in Sector 93, identified as Shrikant Tyagi, was seen misbehaving with a woman. Noida Police took cognizance of the matter as soon as we were informed and an FIR was registered against the accused. Several police teams were dispatched to arrest him. We have detained four people close to the accused and have been questioning them. A lot of information has been collected from them. There were three cars found in the society premises, of which two cars found in contravention of Motor Vehicles Act which have been seized. Another car, a Fortuner, carried a UP government logo, against which another FIR has been registered against the accused. Police teams are continuously searching for all possible whereabouts of the accused. I want to inform that Tyagi was not provided any security personnel by Gautam Budh Nagar Commissionerate Police, as opposed to what is being said on social media. We will arrest the accused very soon and strict action will be taken against him.”

Noida Police said IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered Friday.

More from Delhi

A separate FIR under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) has been registered against the accused in light of the Fortuner recovered from the society premises Saturday, Additional DCP Singh said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 01:11:41 am

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: PM Modi meets Jagdeep Dhankhar, congratulates him on being elected next V-P

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement