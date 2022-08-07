BJP firefights after video shows man abusing woman in Noida: ‘No association with party’

After reports emerged that a man seen abusing and pushing a woman during an argument was from the BJP, party leaders Saturday headed to the Noida residential society where the incident took place two days ago.

The man, Shrikant Tyagi, was on Friday booked by Noida Police after a video of the incident came to light. A resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B, Tyagi is currently on the run, police said.

BJP MP from Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Mahesh Sharma, met residents along with Manoj Gupta, district president of the BJP in Noida, and Sharda Chaturvedi, the party’s Mahila Morcha Adhyaksh. The meeting saw residents raise questions about his alleged association with the party.

Sharma said, “I was informed of the incident yesterday pursuant to which cognizance has been taken by Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath), and I have been directed to speak with you today along with other leaders present. The incident which has been captured in the video requires no witnesses anymore. I have been informed by Noida Police that more sections have been added to the FIR registered against the accused. I want to assure you that this man is not associated with our party. He may have clicked a photo with a party leader; that’s a separate issue. I have lived in Noida for the past 49 years. The actions depicted by Tyagi cannot be accepted by the party. The whole party is standing with you; I want the women who are like my sisters and daughters to be rest assured. National President of the party, J P Nadda, has also taken cognizance of the incident. Tyagi’s background is subject of investigation but in my entire political life, I have never seen this man in any programme of the party. He should be given the strictest punishment. Tyagi is neither a member nor a worker of the party.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ranvijay Singh, meanwhile, shared an update on the case: “On Friday afternoon, a video went viral on social media where a man living in a society in Sector 93, identified as Shrikant Tyagi, was seen misbehaving with a woman. Noida Police took cognizance of the matter as soon as we were informed and an FIR was registered against the accused. Several police teams were dispatched to arrest him. We have detained four people close to the accused and have been questioning them. A lot of information has been collected from them. There were three cars found in the society premises, of which two cars found in contravention of Motor Vehicles Act which have been seized. Another car, a Fortuner, carried a UP government logo, against which another FIR has been registered against the accused. Police teams are continuously searching for all possible whereabouts of the accused. I want to inform that Tyagi was not provided any security personnel by Gautam Budh Nagar Commissionerate Police, as opposed to what is being said on social media. We will arrest the accused very soon and strict action will be taken against him.”

Noida Police said IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered Friday.

A separate FIR under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) has been registered against the accused in light of the Fortuner recovered from the society premises Saturday, Additional DCP Singh said.