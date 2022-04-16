Day after BJP felicitates 8 men accused of attacking Kejriwal home, AAP MP calls it party of ‘goons and ruffians’

A day after the BJP felicitated eight of its yuva morcha workers who were arrested and later released on bail in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha called it a party of “goons and ruffians”.

Chadha also said the BJP government did not want to build schools or provide employment as they needed “illiterate goons for their army”.

“BJP has become a party of goons and ruffians… We have no qualms in saying that they have become ‘Bharat ki Jahil Party’. Their goons and ruffians attack AAP leaders. They have attacked and vandalised the home of Arvind Kejriwal, who is the elected Chief Minister of Delhi, who is world famous, a former Income Tax Commissioner and an IIT alumnus. The BJP calls them… felicitates them, honours them with siropa (robe) and shawl, clicks photos of them and issues press releases,” Chadha said at a press conference on Saturday.

“In the recent past, they have constantly given proof of this hooliganism by sometimes attacking the home of Chief Minister Kejriwal. On December 10, 2020, they vandalised the home of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. They entered his office, broke the glass, threatened his wife and family. BJP goons even entered the Delhi Jal Board’s underground reservoir in Sonia Vihar (this week) which supplies water to a large area. I don’t know whether they wanted to tamper with the water… When I was DJB vice-chairman, Adesh Gupta (BJP state president) led a mob into the board’s office, and broke the printer, Arvind Kejriwal’s photo, desk, pots everything…,” he added.

Chadha said in the US, if somebody does hooliganism, they are put in jail: “In India, if somebody indulges in hooliganism, they join the BJP. In European countries, if somebody harasses your mothers and sisters, they go to jail. In India, if they do this, they go to BJP.”

Chadha said there were “two schools of politics”, for AAP’s school of politics you need integrity and patriotism, whereas for the BJP you need hooliganism and vandalism.

“BJP will never build good schools and colleges for you. They won’t do it because they want an army of illiterate goons. If people get access to education, how will BJP get illiterate goons? They will also not produce employment opportunities for you. If BJP does this, how will scores of unemployed ruffians and goons join their army? How will they implement the BJP’s violent agenda? On the other hand is the Aam Aadmi Party, which is a party of education, honest and patriotic people. These are the two models in front of us today,” he said.

He said the BJP might add a column in its membership form in the future asking for proof of hooliganism. The higher the degree, higher the position they will get, he added.

“The question in front of us today is, do we want to make India a lawless state like Pakistan or Sri Lanka? Or do we want to make it a developed nation where our competition is with the most developed countries like European countries, the US and Japan?” said Chadha.

He said the country will progress only when “people boycott a party like the BJP… and call them traitors”. “Today, if the BJP is most scared of anybody, it’s Arvind Kejriwal. Their lumpen elements are most scared of Kejriwal’s education model,” he said.

Chadha said the AAP will not be scared: “You do as much vandalism, goondaism as you want. We will continue to serve the people with dedication as we have done till now. We are not the people who will run away scared because of your hooliganism. You attack us, Arvind Kejriwal will make schools. You vandalise our homes… Arvind Kejriwal will make hospitals and mohalla clinics.”

Hitting out at Chadha, state BJP vice-president Rajan Tiwari said the charges against the eight BJYM workers, under which they were arrested, were “far from the truth”. “Neither Kejriwal nor his family members were home at that time. They had only painted his gate but AAP leaders and ministers are saying there was a conspiracy to murder the CM. They are only indulging in politics of lies and falsehood,” he claimed.