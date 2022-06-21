scorecardresearch
BJP filing false complaints to stall work being done by AAP in various sectors: Sisodia

Sisodia's comments came days after Lt Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe allegations of irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals here during the Covid pandemic.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 4:12:00 pm
Manish Sisodia (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday accused the BJP of filing false complaints to stall the work being done by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the capital.

“We are a hardcore honest government and we are not scared of any investigation. The BJP is filing such complaints to stop the work being carried out by the Delhi government in various sectors.

“This is an old complaint and former L-G Anil Baijal had dismissed it. However, the new L-G has given a nod to probe the matter,” he claimed during a media briefing.
Sisodia urged Saxena to not go by BJP’s complaints and ask for complaints of corruption from the general public. Please follow due procedure but do not put obstacles in government’s work, Sisodia said.

BJP MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari, who had complained about the matter, had alleged the Arvind Kejriwal government had passed tenders worth Rs 1,216 crore to construction seven temporary hospitals, which was later raised to Rs 1,256 crore.

