BJP expels 3 councillors for ‘corruption’; one says action taken as they were to join AAP today

With municipal polls nearing in Delhi, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled three sitting councillors from party membership for six years over complaints of “excessive financial corruption”. Two of the three councillors expelled are expected to join the Aam Aadmi Party later in the day.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to the three councillors – Rajni Bablu Pandey from New Ashok Nagar, Pooja Madan from Mukherjee Nagar (Ward N-15) and Sanjay Thakur from Said-ul-Ajaib – informing them of the party’s decision, on Sunday.

Madan said that she was not being given adequate support from BJP and she was unable to fulfil promises made to her constituents because of the lack of funds. “I had informed BJP a couple of days ago that I will be joining AAP today. Why did they wait till now to expel me? When I told them I was joining the AAP, they asked me to stay. If I was corrupt, why did they ask me to stay? I just want to work for the people who voted me in,” she said. She also said that Sanjay Thakur is expected to join AAP. He could not be contacted.

In the letters sent to the three councillors on Sunday, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote: “This is to inform you that owing to several complaints of excessive financial corruption from the people, you have been suspended from Bharatiya Janata Party’s membership for a period of six years. You have been informed of these complaints many times in the past and have been asked to correct your corrupt behaviour, but no improvement was seen. Therefore, you are expelled from the party for six years, with immediate effect.”

Rajni Bablu Pandey, meanwhile, went to the party office on Sunday afternoon to get clarity on the action against her, her husband said.

“Yes, she also got the letter but it seems there has been some mistake. We stand by BJP and are not joining AAP. The other two had informed the party previously that they will be joining AAP, but we didn’t,” said Bablu Pandey, the councillor’s husband, who said he answered her phone since she was in a meeting with BJP leaders.

Delhi BJP has won the municipal polls thrice in a row. In the last elections in 2017, the party did not field a single sitting councillor as a candidate to combat anti-incumbency, which gave the party a winning push.

BJP is up against a stronger Aam Aadmi Party, which won a roaring majority for the second time since 2015. Both parties have started their campaign on the ground.