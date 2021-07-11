BJP expels 2 MCD councillors for 6 years over ‘indiscipline’

The BJP Saturday expelled two MCD councillors for six years on charges of indiscipline.

In a statement, the BJP said: “The party has expelled Jyoti Rachoya (Nangloi councillor) and Savita Khatri (Narela councillor), responsible for the defeat of the BJP candidate for the post of president of Narela Zone, of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.”

The move comes after the Narela Zone president election on July 6. While Rachoya was absent in the house, Khatri did not vote for the party’s official candidate. AAP councillor Ram Narayan eventually won by a slender margin of one vote.

Following this, the councillors were issued show cause notices by the party and asked to reply in 24 hours. Not finding their responses satisfactory, the statement said state president Adesh Gupta expelled both councillors from the party.

Gupta said action was taken as indiscipline will not be tolerated in the party: “Whoever is and in any position, if he or she misuses their position, then that person will not be pardoned.”

Responding to the move, Khatri said, “I am not just a BJP worker but I consider BJP as my mother. If a child makes a mistake, the mother has the right to punish her.”

Jyoti said she has “never received support from party leaders in the past”. “Development work in my ward was stopped by people from my own party. They need us only when they require votes. Else they never promote a Dalit leader even when we work tirelessly,” she alleged.

The confrontation between the two councillors and the state unit is not new. Rachoya had earlier levelled allegations of a nexus with land mafia and corruption against senior leaders. She had also written to Vijay Sampla, chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, alleging illegal construction in her constituency by building department engineers.

Khatri was earlier accused by the party of allowing a former AAP MLA to campaign for her before the 2017 MCD polls. She was threatened with expulsion but the charges were dropped after she won the seat, said a senior BJP leader.