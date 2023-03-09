BJP asks Elon Musk to hit block button on Sisodia’s Twitter handle

Even as they engaged in a verbal duel over jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s detention in the vicinity of hardened criminals at the Tihar Prison complex, the BJP demanded that Twitter CEO Elon Musk intervene to block his account on the microblogging site.

A tweet from the AAP Patparganj MLA, who is in judicial custody for his involvement in the alleged excise policy scam, triggered the online duel around 5.35 pm. “Till today I had heard that when schools open in the country, jails are closed; but now these people have started jailing those who are opening schools in the country,” the tweet stated in Hindi.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was quick to respond, demanding the Twitter CEO’s intervention in the matter citing impersonation. “.@elonmusk this person is criminal and in Jail right now. Someone else is using this account on his behalf. Pls block the account (Sic.)” Bagga retorted.

Though the account is still active, the bio of Sisodia’s handle, with over 3.4 million followers, has since been amended to say, “This account is managed by Team Manish Sisodia.”

The AAP had, on Wednesday, alleged a threat to the lives of Sisodia and Jain with the party’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj accusing the BJP-led Centre of being bent on “killing” the AAP leaders behind bars.

“Unable to cause political damage to AAP, now you are bent on killing our top leaders? Will the Prime Minister take revenge for the defeat in MCD like this? Manish ji was to remain in Vipassana cell, why has he been kept with hardened criminals despite the court’s order?” Bharadwaj asked.

The BJP countered Bharadwaj arguing that prison administration was under the AAP Delhi government’s jurisdiction and the prison’s administration had to be “careful”.

“@LtGovDelhi sir Delhi’s Tihar Jail is under Delhi Government. We saw how Satyendar Jain indulged in debauchery in jail. Now Saurabh Bharadwaj is saying that Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain can be murdered in the jail. The administration has to be careful — the jail is theirs, they can do anything,” BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged.