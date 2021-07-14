BJP leaders stage dharna at L-G house demanding probe into alleged DTC bus scam

The BJP leaders on Wednesday held a dharna at L-G house Raj Niwas demanding Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe into the alleged scam in procurement of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

A delegation led by Delhi BJP president Aadesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and MLA Vijendra Gupta met the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and demanded a thorough probe into all the scams. However, when they did not get a satisfactory assurance from Baijal, these leaders decided to stage dharna at Raj Niwas raising their demands, said Bidhuri in a press statement.

A three-member committee, that included transport commissioner and vigilance secretary of the Delhi government, was formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal last month to look into the allegations. The committee in its report stated there was no “infirmity” in the procurement of buses but pointed to various “procedural lapses” in the annual maintenance contract.

The BJP leaders have alleged discrepancies up to Rs 3500 crore in the maintenance of DTC buses. Bidhuri said the enquiry committee constituted by the lieutenant governor to investigate the issue had also found illegalities in the DTC bus purchase deal tender. The ACB has already sought permission from the Lieutenant Governor to probe the issue but they still have not got any permission, he said.

“We will continue to sit in protest outside Raj Niwas till we get a firm assurance from the Lieutenant Governor that a thorough probe would be ordered into all the issues raised by us,’’ he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that he along with other leaders are here demanding a probe by ACB.