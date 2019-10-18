BJP doesn’t have a CM face, who will they field: Arvind Kejriwal

Taking a swipe at the AAP’s principal challenger in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said the BJP is not projecting any chief ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly polls “because it does not have any”. The Indian Express Wednesday had reported that the BJP has decided to go without a CM face due to the internal feud in the Delhi unit.

Responding to a question at a press conference, Kejriwal said: “They (BJP) are confused about Delhi. I have come to know from sources that even BJP’s internal surveys are giving full majority to AAP. But they cannot say it publicly. Even BJP knows the truth.”

“They have no faces to project. Where will they field a CM candidate from?” he added.

Senior leaders have acknowledged reports of factional conflicts in BJP’s Delhi unit in the past and a united front has been elusive, despite instructions from the top leadership. The names of at least three leaders — Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, former Union Minister Vijay Goel and state unit chief Manoj Tiwari — have been mentioned as CM face probables.

Goel hit out and said the AAP chief should worry about his party first: “We have PM Narendra Modi as our captain… and great leaders to take charge as CM. AAP has a CM face in Kejriwal, who showed different faces before elections and after coming to power. He has been the face of failure, who could not control pollution in Delhi or manage the transport sector.”

Meanwhile, close to four months after he joined the BJP, Chaudhary Surendra Kumar switched over to AAP Thursday in the presence of Kejriwal and party’s Delhi election in-charge Sanjay Singh. Kumar had represented Gokalpur in the Delhi Assembly between 2008-13 as a BSP MLA.

AAP is likely to replace its incumbent Gokalpur MLA Fateh Singh, who has been indisposed for a while, in the polls.