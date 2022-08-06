scorecardresearch
BJP denies link: Seen on video ‘abusing, pushing’ woman, man booked in Noida

The accused, Shrikant Tyagi, lives in Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B, police said. The BJP, meanwhile, denied reports that Tyagi was a leader with the party.

Written by Malavika Prasad | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 1:35:37 am
Noida Police Friday booked a man for allegedly verbally abusing and pushing a woman during an argument about encroachment of the common area in a posh residential society on Friday. The incident came to light after a video purportedly capturing the argument was posted on social media.

Responding to claims on Twitter that Tyagi was a BJP leader, Fatehpur Sikri MP and national president of BJP Kisan Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar, posted a video on Twitter wherein he said: “In a video which has gone viral on social media, a man named Shrikant Tyagi can be seen misbehaving with a woman. I want to inform all of you that he neither is nor was a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha. He has no association with it… It is my wish that the government takes appropriate legal action against him.”

Mukesh Mann, national vice-president of the Kisan Morcha, also said Tyagi is not associated with them.

On Friday night, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankita Sharma said, “On August 5, in an incident which took place in Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B, a video went viral on social media wherein one Shrikant Tyagi can be seen misbehaving, verbally abusing and pushing a woman. Noida police took cognizance of the incident and an FIR under Section 354 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against the accused. The accused is absconding at the moment, and Noida police have constituted a team to search for him and are intercepting all possible locations that the accused can be found at. The police will take strict action in the present case.”

The Board of Members of the residential society also filed a complaint at Noida Phase 2 police station.

More from Delhi

According to board members, the incident took place around 2-2.30 pm when some residents of the society approached Tyagi, who had allegedly planted eight palm trees in the common area of the complex. He had planted the trees over two years ago and was set to plant some hedges today, the board claimed. The board said the palm trees and hedges were being transplanted to an “appropriate area” of the complex, after complaints from the residents about the encroachment.

