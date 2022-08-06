BJP denies link: Seen on video ‘abusing, pushing’ woman, man booked in Noida

August 6, 2022 1:35:37 am
Noida Police Friday booked a man for allegedly verbally abusing and pushing a woman during an argument about encroachment of the common area in a posh residential society on Friday. The incident came to light after a video purportedly capturing the argument was posted on social media.
The accused, Shrikant Tyagi, lives in Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B, police said. The BJP, meanwhile, denied reports that Tyagi was a leader with the party.
Responding to claims on Twitter that Tyagi was a BJP leader, Fatehpur Sikri MP and national president of BJP Kisan Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar, posted a video on Twitter wherein he said: “In a video which has gone viral on social media, a man named Shrikant Tyagi can be seen misbehaving with a woman. I want to inform all of you that he neither is nor was a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha. He has no association with it… It is my wish that the government takes appropriate legal action against him.”
Mukesh Mann, national vice-president of the Kisan Morcha, also said Tyagi is not associated with them.
Subscriber Only Stories
On Friday night, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankita Sharma said, “On August 5, in an incident which took place in Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B, a video went viral on social media wherein one Shrikant Tyagi can be seen misbehaving, verbally abusing and pushing a woman. Noida police took cognizance of the incident and an FIR under Section 354 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against the accused. The accused is absconding at the moment, and Noida police have constituted a team to search for him and are intercepting all possible locations that the accused can be found at. The police will take strict action in the present case.”
The Board of Members of the residential society also filed a complaint at Noida Phase 2 police station.
According to board members, the incident took place around 2-2.30 pm when some residents of the society approached Tyagi, who had allegedly planted eight palm trees in the common area of the complex. He had planted the trees over two years ago and was set to plant some hedges today, the board claimed. The board said the palm trees and hedges were being transplanted to an “appropriate area” of the complex, after complaints from the residents about the encroachment.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
L-G directs chief secretary to resolve water issue at Montenegro consulate
Mumbai reports 40 swine flu cases in four days
BJP denies link: Seen on video ‘abusing, pushing’ woman, man booked in Noida
Crime Branch takes over 14 Matka gambling cases
RSS demands legal inquiry into Morbi school incident
Salim Fruit acquired assets by issuing threats in Dawood’s name: NIA to court
AHNA to stop cashless claims for 4 public sector insurance holders
Art deco buildings on Marine Drive to be lit up with Tricolour
Parents of infant buried alive in Sabarkantha arrested, say police
Man detained for ‘throwing’ animal carcass in front of Ahmedabad housing society
Covid cases rise sharply, 446 infections recorded
Centre: 88% rise in no of Gujarati fishermen in Pakistan custody