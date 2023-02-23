BJP demands Sisodia resignation in Delhi govt ‘snooping unit’ case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters demanding Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s resignation in relation to allegations of espionage through the AAP government’s Feed Back Unit (FBU).

Terming him the “main accused” in the case, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said the CBI booking the Deputy CM following prosecution sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs was “a big victory”.

“This protest is not going to stop, the BJP’s struggle will continue till Sisodia is arrested and resigns from his post… I appeal to BJP workers to spread discussion related to the espionage scandal of the Kejriwal government to every street and corner of Delhi so that the people know about the misdeeds of this corrupt government,” Sachdeva

said.

“This is not just an espionage scandal but a serious and worrying matter for the country as it is a threat to its security too,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP will never tolerate any attempt to “play with the security of the country”. “Sisodia should be immediately dismissed from the post and he should be arrested.

Not only in India but also in a country like America, the government had to resign from its post for spying on opposition parties or individuals,” Bidhuri said, in a reference to the Watergate Scandal.

Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the case had triggered fear among citizens at large regarding the possibility of tapping of phones in a city as sensitive as the capital. “Delhi is the capital of the country and those who provide security to the country also live here. Along with this, there are many talks and meetings related to internal security that take place here; in such a situation, Kejriwal should tell why he was getting phones tapped? Were they giving information related to the security of the country to other countries?” he alleged.

The MHA had, on Wednesday, given sanction to prosecute Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in relation to the FBU case. The Delhi government as well as the AAP have called the allegations against Sisodia bogus.

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena had approved the CBI’s request for prosecution sanction and forwarded the same to the MHA after the agency sought sanction to register an FIR against him. Sisodia, as head of the Delhi government’s vigilance department, is accused of having allowed, in 2015, the said unit surreptitiously as an ‘Extra Constitutional-Extra Judicial Intelligence Agency.’

Advertisement

According to the CBI, the FBU started functioning from February 1, 2016, with 17 contractual employees most of whom were retired Intelligence Bureau and Central Paramilitary Force officials.