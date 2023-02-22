scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

BJP demands Manish Sisodia’s immediate arrest in ‘snooping case’; he calls case false

Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva said the people of Delhi have welcomed the development. The party also demanded that the role of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal be investigated in the alleged operation.

Manish Sisodia Delhi“We are sure Manish Sisodia will go to jail on this charge… The BJP demands that the CBI arrest Sisodia immediately and the real accused Arvind Kejriwal also be investigated,” BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva said. (File)

As the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in relation to the ‘Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case’, the BJP Wednesday demanded his immediate arrest.

Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva said the people of Delhi have welcomed the development. The party also demanded that the role of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal be investigated in the alleged operation.

“We are sure Manish Sisodia will go to jail on this charge… The BJP demands that the CBI arrest Sisodia immediately and the real accused Arvind Kejriwal also be investigated,” Sachdeva said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the development had brought the heat of the investigation to Kejriwal’s doorstep as well. “The day that you (Kejriwal) too will be investigated in the case is not far and you will have to answer for the illegal creation and activities of the Feedback Unit,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...

Sisodia, meanwhile, took to Twitter to respond to the news.

“Filing false cases against your competitors is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As Aam Aadmi Party grows, many other cases will be filed,” he wrote.

More from Delhi

The MHA letter sanctioning Sisodia’s prosecution came on February 17. The letter came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had approved the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s request for prosecution sanction and forwarded the same to MHA.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:32 IST
Next Story

BBMP floats tenders to build 100 She Toilets in Bengaluru

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close