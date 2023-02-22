BJP demands Manish Sisodia’s immediate arrest in ‘snooping case’; he calls case false

As the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in relation to the ‘Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case’, the BJP Wednesday demanded his immediate arrest.

Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva said the people of Delhi have welcomed the development. The party also demanded that the role of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal be investigated in the alleged operation.

“We are sure Manish Sisodia will go to jail on this charge… The BJP demands that the CBI arrest Sisodia immediately and the real accused Arvind Kejriwal also be investigated,” Sachdeva said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the development had brought the heat of the investigation to Kejriwal’s doorstep as well. “The day that you (Kejriwal) too will be investigated in the case is not far and you will have to answer for the illegal creation and activities of the Feedback Unit,” he said.

Sisodia, meanwhile, took to Twitter to respond to the news.

“Filing false cases against your competitors is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As Aam Aadmi Party grows, many other cases will be filed,” he wrote.

The MHA letter sanctioning Sisodia’s prosecution came on February 17. The letter came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had approved the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s request for prosecution sanction and forwarded the same to MHA.