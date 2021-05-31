BJP demands judicial probe into deaths due to lack of oxygen in Delhi hospitals

Two hospitals in Delhi — Jaipur Golden Hospital and Batra Hospital — reported deaths because of the lack of oxygen at the peak of the Covid crisis in Delhi. (Representational Photo)

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded a judicial probe into the deaths due to lack of oxygen in hospitals in the city.

He also demanded that those who had died due to lack of oxygen supply or failure of the government to supply adequate oxygen should get a compensation of Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh announced by the Delhi Government.

Bidhuri said in a statement that responsibility for these deaths should be fixed, and demanded that a judicial probe should be ordered to find out who was responsible.

He said a committee headed by a retired judge of the High Court should be appointed so that exemplary action could be taken against those responsible for the deaths.

He also said that the Delhi Government should either pay hospital bills of all those who died in this manner or reimburse the amount due.

Two hospitals in Delhi — Jaipur Golden Hospital and Batra Hospital — reported deaths because of the lack of oxygen at the peak of the Covid crisis in Delhi.

“People had gone to the hospitals to get their dear ones treated and ensure that they return home healthy. They were made to suffer unprecedented trauma after many of their dear ones died due to lack of oxygen supplies in the hospitals, which was the prime responsibility of the Delhi Government. This is sheer negligence and should be dealt with severely. What is even more painful is that after the death of their dear ones, these families were being forced to shell out large amounts for treatment which is unjustified,” he said.