BJP demands allowance for unemployed Delhi residents, to protest outside CM residence

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised unemployment allowance for those in Uttarakhand and Goa if AAP comes to power, the BJP’s Delhi unit said it will be holding a demonstration near his residence to demand allowance for those unemployed in Delhi too.

Delhi BJP president Aadesh Gupta said, “Kejriwal has promised ₹5,000 unemployment allowance for the unemployed while campaigning in Uttarakhand and Goa. But here, in Delhi, where he has been in power for three-seven years, not a single paisa had been spent in the name of unemployment allowance.”

“…There are 25 lakh unemployed people in Delhi, out of which only 378 were given jobs last year. Kejriwal had promised to open 500 schools and 20 new colleges but not a single has come up so far,” he said.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal announced that if voted to power, AAP will also provide an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to the families that have an unemployed youth and Rs 5,000 per month to the families dependent on mining and tourism until their jobs are restored