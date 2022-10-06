scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Delhi: BJP demands action against AAP for open garbage burning

The AAP had burnt effigies of Ravan made of garbage at several locations on October 4 in protest against the BJP’s “failure” in the maintenance of cleanliness in the national capital.

AAP leaders burning Ravan effigy made of garbage. (Express Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a case and heavy penalty against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for violating environmental norms by burning garbage in the open.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said there is a ban on burning of garbage after implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital, but the AAP leaders burnt garbage at 3,500 places on October 4. He also demanded action from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in this regard.

He said that pollution in Delhi increased to a severe stage on October 5 due to burning of garbage by the AAP workers a day earlier, adding there was a blanket of smoke in the morning.

Bidhuri said the Air Quality Index at 10 am in Delhi reached 195, very near the poor category. He said the Air Quality Index reached 396 points in Anand Vihar, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Vivek Vihar, Pusa, R.K. Puram and Shadipur, adding Wazirpur had more than 200 points in the poor category.

Bidhuri further said that GRAP has been implemented from October 1 to control pollution in the capital. As per the GRAP rules, activities like burning of garbage are completely banned in Delhi.

“Surprisingly, this time when there is a ban on burning of fireworks on Dussehra and Diwali too, but the Aam Aadmi Party burnt garbage not only at one or two places but at 3,500 places together only to shine its politics. The videos of garbage burning at many places went viral as well as photographs appeared in the newspapers too,” he added.

Alleging liquor scam, the BJP a day later burnt the effigies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 09:45:13 am
