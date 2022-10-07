BJP demands AAP minister’s resignation over ‘conversion’ event, he hits back

The BJP has demanded the resignation of Aam Aadmi Party minister Rajendra Pal Gautam citing a video of him attending an event in Delhi where around 10,000 Hindus embraced Buddhism on October 5.

Gautam is seen on stage as attendees take an oath that they would not pray to Hindu gods and goddesses such as Vishnu, Shiva, Brahma, Rama, Krishna, Gauri and Ganpati.

These are part of the 22 vows administered by B R Ambedkar to his followers.

The BJP said the “conversion” event was a bid to spread disharmony in the city. Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari went as far as to call it an organised attempt to spread riots. “This is the anti-Hindu image of Arvind Kejriwal, who is trying to divide and rule in the city.”

“Buddhists are non-violent people, but what the AAP minister is doing is an attempt to spread hatred in the community,” he said.

चलो बुद्ध की ओर मिशन जय भीम बुलाता है। आज “मिशन जय भीम” के तत्वाधान में अशोका विजयदशमी पर डॉ०अंबेडकर भवन रानी झांसी रोड पर 10,000 से ज्यादा बुद्धिजीवियों ने तथागत गौतम बुद्ध के धम्म में घर वापसी कर जाति विहीन व छुआछूत मुक्त भारत बनाने की शपथ ली। नमो बुद्धाय, जय भीम! pic.twitter.com/sKtxzVRYJt — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) October 5, 2022

Gautam hit back, saying that such comments showed BJP’s anti-national mentality. “If I believe in Buddhism, what is wrong with that? If the BJP has to complain, they can. The Constitution of India gives us the freedom to follow any religion. The BJP is losing ground and it is afraid of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, too, reacted to the video, saying: “This is the duplicity of the Aam Aadmi Party. In the state where elections are held, Arvind Kejriwal does not get tired of saying Jai Shri Ram and Jai Shri Krishna. But when it’s over, their true face comes out, which is abusing Hindu gods and goddesses.”

The Aam Aadmi Party is yet to react to the development.