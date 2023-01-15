BJP demands 10-day Delhi Assembly session, calls city govt ‘dictatorial’

Accusing the Delhi government of being “dictatorial”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday demanded that the Delhi Assembly be convened for 10 days instead of three.

At a joint press conference, the 8-member BJP Opposition alleged that the AAP-led government had “snatched the right of the Assembly members to ask questions in the House” terming the three-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, which was scheduled to be convened from January 16, “completely illegal.”

“The Kejriwal government is working in a dictatorial and unconstitutional manner,” the BJP MLAs said in a joint statement.

“The Kejriwal government is running away from answering public questions. That is why it is trying to remove question hour from the Assembly session. This does not happen in any assembly in the whole country where members cannot question the government,” Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, alleged.

“The members of the Legislative Assembly are the representatives of the public and they ask questions on behalf of the public, but the government is avoiding replying to these. The winter session has not been called though it is necessary as per the rules. BJP MLAs will also convey the information of this violation to the Lok Sabha Speaker,” the LOP also said.

Bidhuri, BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Vajpayee, Ajay Mahawar and Abhay Verma demanded that Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ensure that the session was for at least 10 days including the Question Hour.

Bidhuri said that the BJP wanted to raise several issues on the floor of the House during the session, including pollution, water supply, cleaning the Yamuna, ration distribution system and public transportation system among others.