BJP’s Delhi unit bracing for organisational shake-up, decision regarding appointments likely after Jan 14

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Delhi unit is bracing itself for an organisational shake-up over the coming days. The reorganisation of the unit, which is understood to be under discussion at the RSS’s ongoing national coordination meeting in Goa, will follow the party’s failure to retain power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after a 15-year tenure. The meeting will conclude on January 7.

Party sources said decisions regarding appointments to various posts — including that of General Secretary (Organisation), which is traditionally occupied by a nominee from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Delhi BJP president — are likely after January 14.

While the post of General Secretary (Organisation) is currently occupied by Siddharthan, who was appointed to the post in 2015, the party had appointed Virendra Sachdeva as the Working President after its state president, Adesh Gupta, tendered his resignation following the MCD election results.

“We expect many changes in the party hierarchy in Delhi among which appointments to the posts of General Secretary (Organisation) and the post of state president are the most significant,” a party source said.

“The view within the party is that one of the 7 BJP MPs in Delhi could be appointed as state president to ensure better performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” the source added.