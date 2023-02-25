BJP to approach Delhi High Court over MCD fracas

Following yet another day of proceedings marred by violent confrontations and chaos at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, the BJP has decided to move court over the Standing Committee election results, sources said. The BJP and AAP won three seats each of the total six on Friday.

“The AAP refused to accept the results of the technical experts from the Election Commission that three seats each of the Standing Committee were won by the BJP and the AAP; Shelly Oberoi, the mayor, undemocratically attempted to recount one vote of the BJP by cancelling it, which was opposed by the BJP councillors,” a leader said.

“However, the vote which was being rejected by the mayor was considered valid by the experts in their report. As soon as the BJP protested this, AAP councillors became violent. We will approach the high court with a plea to uphold these results,” the leader said.

Already, BJP councillor from Amar Colony, Sharad Kapoor, has moved a plea in the Delhi High Court to declare the election process for six members of the Standing Committee as null and void. The matter was listed before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Friday and he re-notified it for hearing on February 27.

The 18-member Standing Committee is the all-powerful executive wing of the civic body; while six of its members were to be elected Friday, the rest are scheduled to be elected in days to come.

While the AAP is expected to get eight, the BJP is confident of securing 10 of the seats on the committee, giving it an edge over the former, despite the AAP having more councillors in the House.

Following repeated adjournments of the MCD House, the AAP had taken the issue of voting rights for nominated members, or aldermen, to the Supreme Court, leading to significant embarrassment for the BJP when the apex court upheld the ban on voting rights for them.

“We have abided by all the rules, regulations and laws and this is the result; a large section of the party is also in favour of seeking the dissolution of the MCD and getting these conducted again,” the leader added.