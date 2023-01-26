Two-day BJP Delhi executive meeting from tomorrow, ‘important political resolution’ to be passed

The BJP’s two-day state executive meeting, the party’s first after its defeat in the Delhi civic elections, will begin on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party sources said the meeting, which comes after the BJP’s National Executive meeting held on January 16 and 17, is likely to be followed by an overhaul of the state unit. The meeting will be chaired by Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva.

“The party’s performance in the MCD elections, the AAP’s high jacking of the MCD House twice this month, and the failure of the AAP Delhi government are on the agenda for discussion,” a party source said.

The first session of the executive will be held in the state office on the evening of January 27 in which senior leaders and state officials will participate.

On January 28, a full house meet will be held at Dr Ambedkar Bhavan Auditorium in which there will be three sessions and what insiders described as “an important political resolution” is expected to be passed.

“The party has given the responsibility for arrangements to new workers associated with its frontal bodies,” the source added.