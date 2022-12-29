BJP defeated and AAP besieged — Delhi’s year in politics

From the city’s most bitterly contested municipal polls in recent years and tensions between the offices of the new lieutenant governor and the Delhi government at an all-time high to a Delhi minister being arrested, Delhi’s political scenes have remained high-strung this year.

MCD reunification and delayed elections

One of the biggest political developments in the city took place in March, when hours before the dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls were to be announced, the Centre indicated that it was keen on reuniting the trifurcated civic body. This meant that elections were postponed, municipal wards redrawn, with the Aam Aadmi Party accusing the BJP of timing the move to gain political advantage. The MCD reunification, however, is a significant political as well as governance move. Trifurcated by the Sheila Dikshit government in 2011-12, the body has been severely cash strapped over the years and having three bodies did not help. The BJP governed the MCD for 15 years—between 2007 and 2022—and remained at loggerheads with the AAP government in the state between 2015 and 2022. In December, it was the AAP that won the first elections held to the unified MCD.

New lieutenant governor appointed

In May, Delhi got its first ever non-bureaucrat Lieutenant Governor in Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Delhi’s political and governance structures have since seen a pitched battle between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on one side and Saxena on the other.

Right from recommending a CBI inquiry into the AAP government’s excise policy to ordering recovery of crores of rupees spent on ads and to calling bureaucrats for meetings without ministers, the lieutenant governor has turned up the heat on the AAP government. On the back foot initially, the AAP too has hit back over the months, making allegations of corruption against Saxena and alleging he misused his powers while at the Khadi and Village Industries Commission to his daughter’s advantage.

While tensions between the office of the lieutenant governor and the AAP government have been high since the party first came into power without support in 2015, the relationship between the two offices has never been as fraught as they are now, with regular coordination meetings between the lieutenant governor and the chief minister becoming a casualty.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested

In May, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, one of Kejriwal’s most trusted lieutenants, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case related to dealings in companies he was a director in prior to joining the AAP cabinet.

Jain has since been in jail. Recently CCTV videos of him getting a massage in jail were released. The man who was giving Jain a massage is allegedly a rape accused. He was also accused of misusing his power to get preferential treatment in jail. Subsequently, the then Tihar Jail director-general was suspended pending an inquiry for allegedly extending VIP treatment to the minister.

Jain’s being in jail has also meant that the AAP’s key projects in health and infrastructure have been badly hit.

Ambitious excise policy under cloud, Manish Sisodia an accused

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was expected to bring Rs 10,000-crore revenue to the Delhi government. Within weeks of Saxena taking over as lieutenant governor, he recommended a CBI inquiry into the policy, after allegations that due process was not followed in the formulation of the policy.

The policy was scrapped, causing losses to the government and hitting the availability of alcohol in shops. The FIR that was filed in the case named Manish Sisodia as well as AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair.

The AAP had earlier raised the apprehension that Sisodia would be arrested by the CBI before the MCD polls. When that did not happen, the AAP declared that the CBI had not found proof of any wrongdoing against the deputy chief minister. The CBI, however, has said that investigation against him is still underway.

BJP loses MCD polls after three terms, AAP in power for the first time

The AAP won municipal polls in the city for the first time, ending the BJP’s winning streak since 2007. While the AAP won 134 of the 250 wards, the BJP performed better than usual and got 104 wards. The win is significant, but also challenging for the AAP. Now in power in both the civic body and the government, the party has to fulfil promises such as cleaning up the city, making the MCD people-centric and improving its finances.

For the BJP, the loss has meant that it is not in power in any body in the city for the first time since 2007, even though all the MPs in Delhi belong to it. The Congress’s dismal performance, meanwhile, continued; the party got only nine wards. Its fight for relevance in Delhi continues.