BJP declares candidates for mayoral polls in 3 Delhi corporations

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday announced the names of candidates for the mayor post on the last day of filing of nominations for the June 16 elections.

BJP candidates Raja Iqbal Singh, Mukesh Suryan and Shyam Sunder Aggarwal are expected to be elected unopposed for the North, South, and East Delhi corporations respectively as the party enjoys a majority in all three corporations.

Gupta also announced names for the post of deputy mayor — Archana Dilip Singh for North Delhi, Pawan Sharma for South Delhi and Kiran Vaidh for East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The outgoing mayors are Jai Prakash (NDMC), Anamika (SDMC) and Nirmal Jain (EDMC). The five-year term for a mayor is rotated every year. The first year is reserved for women, the second open category, third scheduled castes, and the remaining two again for the open category

This is the last term of the mayors and other elected representatives, after which Delhi will go for polls next year.

Candidates for Chairman for North, South, and East Delhi are Jogi Ram Jain, Col (retd) BK Oberoi and Veersingh Panwar respectively and for Vice-Chairman the candidates are Vijay Kumar Bhagat (NDMC), Poonam Bhati (SDMC) and Deepak Malhotra (EDMC).

For Leader of the House, the names announced are Chhail Bihari Goswami (NDMC), Inderjeet Sehrawat (SDMC) and Satyapal Singh (EDMC).