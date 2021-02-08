BJP declares candidates for Feb 28 MCD bypolls

The BJP has declared its candidates for the MCD bypolls on five seats, which will be held on February 28. Party leader Surbhi Jaju has been given a ticket from Shalimar Bagh; Rakesh Goel from Rohini C; Mohammad Nazir Ansari from Chauhan Bangar; Om Prakash Gugarwal from Trilokpuri East; and Siya Ram Kanojia from Kalyanpuri.

Of these five seats, four fell vacant after the councillors won assembly elections on AAP tickets. The Shalimar Bagh seat has been vacant since the death of sitting councillor Renu Jaju last year. Now, her daughter-in-law has got the ticket.

Rakesh Goel, who lives in Shahbad Dairy, is the mandal president of the area and had fought the 2017 MCD election. Nazir Ansari has been a BJP worker for over two decades and is also a former president of the minority morcha of the Northeast district. Om Prakash Gugarwal is from Bairwa community and a former mandal president of Trilokpuri East, while Siya Ram Kanojia is from Dhobi community and lives in a jhuggi in Kalyanpuri.

The last date of filing nominations is February 8. Delhi has 272 wards. While North and South MCDs have 104 municipal wards each, EDMC has 64 wards. Presently, BJP rules all three MCDs.