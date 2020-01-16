BJP cutting education spending so youth remain powerless: Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday said BJP does not want a robust education system as it fears that educated youth will question the government.

“We don’t call the budget for education expenditure, we call it an investment as it is the most important for the future of the country. Any government which hesitates to invest in education is actually conspiring to spoil the future of the country,” said Sisodia.

Referring to reports that the Centre was planning to cut the education budget in the coming days, a charge denied by HRD ministry officials, Sisodia said that the AAP government has increased the education budget since it came to power in 2015.

“In 2013-14, the Delhi government allotted 16% of its budget to education, which has increased to 26% in six years. It decreased in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab,” he said.

Challenging BJP to compare education models in Delhi and in states ruled by them, Sisodia said: “BJP’s mindset is that investing in education isn’t a smart thing to do, as the children of today will receive robust education tomorrow and will have the intellectual wherewithal to question governments. The youth of this country can no longer be swayed by the empty promises of the government then. This deliberate attempt by the BJP government to reduce outlays for education is to ensure that our youth remains uneducated and powerless to aspire for a good future,” said Sisodia.

Hitting back at AAP, South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said AAP had cheated people during the last five years. “Kejriwal government had promised to open 500 new government schools and 20 new colleges for better education… but Delhi government failed to open even 10 new government schools. There are almost 80-82 plots allotted to build new schools but they are vacant. Instead of making new schools, playgrounds had been destroyed and new classrooms have been made,” he said.

