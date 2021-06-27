BJP councillor joins AAP months ahead of Delhi civic body polls; minister says more to come

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Rajkumar Ballan from Brahmapuri ward in Ghonda assembly constituency joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday.

Inducting the councillor, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said several more from the BJP and Congress are also ready to join AAP which will help its prospects in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

“We all have the same aim. Moreover, the way the pace of work has increased due to the change in the Delhi government, there should be a change in MCD as well,” Rai added.

The civic body polls for the three corporations in Delhi — North, East and South — are scheduled early next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Ballan said, “I was feeling very frustrated and trapped because of the way politics is being done in the BJP. They are just bothered about revenge. Things were getting dictatorial. As such, I decided to join the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Ballan has been the state president of Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha for four consecutive terms, AAP said in a press statement.

He has also been in-charge of the Mayur Vihar district, president of North East district and the chairman of education committee within EDMC twice, it added.