BJP, Congress slam ‘Mr Corrupt’ Kejriwal

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi "Mr Corrupt has increased corruption in Delhi by leaps and bounds"

After Kapil Mishra Sunday made allegations on the AAP’s funding, the Congress and the BJP hit out at the AAP government. While both demanded that Kejriwal step down, the Congress also “wondered” why the BJP wasn’t “prosecuting Kejriwal” and filing a case against him.

Branding Kejriwal as “Mr Corrupt”, the BJP demanded his resignation. BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi rubbished the claim that Mishra was acting at the BJP’s behest. She said, “Mr Corrupt has increased corruption in Delhi by leaps and bounds and this has overshadowed governance. The AAP leadership is being questioned as it is one man’s party indulging in corrupt practice and filling the coffers of his own family and people around him… The Aam Aadmi Party has become Kejriwal Aadmi Party.”

AAP has maintained that Mishra was “parroting” the BJP. Countering this, Lekhi said, “Nobody has to parrot the BJP’s lines. He (Mishra) is somebody at whose behest people like Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav were thrown out of AAP. He was close to Mr Corrupt… People within the AAP are questioning the party leadership.”

Earlier, Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Amarinder Singh had said “divisive forces sitting in foreign countries” were funding the AAP. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, while seeking a “thorough probe”, wondered why the BJP-led government at the Centre was not prosecuting Kejriwal and why an FIR under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has not been lodged.

