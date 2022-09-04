BJP takes dig at Cong rally, calls it ‘Rahul’s relaunch 4.0’

Mocking the Congress rally against the price rise in Delhi, the BJP on Sunday took on opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and said his speech was “immature” and sought “contempt of court” for his comments on judiciary.

Addressing reporters, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the rally – Mehangai Par Halla Bol- was “Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0” and took a dig at him over his slip of tongue, saying he does not even know whether flour is solid or liquid.

Speaking at the rally at Ramlila Maidan, Rahul said flour, which was earlier “Rs 22 per litre, is now Rs 40 per litre”. He immediately corrected it to kilograms.

Patra said Rahul was “speaking on the topic of inflation and he converted flour into litres. He doesn’t know whether potatoes grow above the ground or under, he doesn’t know whether flour is solid or liquid but [he] speaks on every subject”.

According to Patra, Rahul’s remarks on judiciary and media at the rally was “contempt of court” and “abysmally low”.

In his speech, the Congress leader said there is pressure on all institutions, including judiciary and media. The government is attacking them, while the media is controlled by a few corporates and not functioning independently, he alleged.

Patra said, “From this high table of the BJP, we would like to appeal to your Lordship this is contempt of court.” Without the media, this democracy is incomplete, he said.

He said the Congress rally was ‘Parivaar Bachao Andolan’ and said it was organised to save the Gandhi family’s existence.

“He repeated his old script… Rahul and responsibility cannot move together… Rahul Gandhi, the Congress ‘shehzada’ (prince) today rolled out an immature speech,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Hitting back at Rahul over his remarks that the BJP and the RSS were spreading hatred and anger in the country, Patra said, “Actually it was his speech which was full of hatred and anger.”

“In the National Herald case…, Rahul and Sonia are out on bail, investigation is going on. Those who are corrupt and who used to think that corruption is their birthright, today they are scared. Because of this fear, hatred and anger were reflected in his speech,” he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said at a press conference at the party headquarters that the real purpose of the Congress rally was to relaunch Rahul.

“This rally is meant to save the family and not to protest against price rise, and to relaunch Rahul Gandhi, who has been launched several times in politics. This rally is ‘Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0’ as no one wants to lead the Congress,” Rathore said.

