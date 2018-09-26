BJP chief had broken EDMC seal: SC pulls up Manoj Tiwari — We will make you the sealing officer

Manoj Tiwari outside Supreme Court, Tuesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Manoj Tiwari outside Supreme Court, Tuesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Supreme Court Tuesday pulled up Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for allegedly breaking open the seal of premises that had been sealed in east Delhi following its orders, and questioned his claim that the court-appointed monitoring committee had failed to take action against several unauthorised properties in the capital.

Following a report by the committee, overseeing the sealing drive against unauthorised construction, a bench comprising Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta had issued a contempt notice to Tiwari and sought his personal presence. Responding to the notice, the BJP leader appeared before the bench Tuesday.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared for Tiwari, alleged that the committee’s complaint against the leader was only for publicity. This did not go down well with the bench. Justice Lokur exclaimed, “So what if you are an MP. We will give make you the sealing officer. Give us the list by tomorrow morning and we will make you the sealing officer for them.” The court also asked him to file an affidavit within a week, explaining why he had allegedly broken the seal.

It then quizzed him on his statement in a TV interview, wherein he allegedly said that the committee was being selective while carrying out the sealing operation and had not sealed as many as a thousand illegal structures. “Please give us the list and we can authorise you to seal those premises yourself,” remarked Justice Lokur.

Stating that the issue before the court was the monitoring committee’s report, advocate Singh objected to the court’s observation and said Tiwari was a Member of Parliament and not a sealing officer. The senior advocate also questioned the committee’s claims and said it was misusing the court’s orders.

Justice Gupta told Singh that Tiwari should have approached the court rather than breaking the seal on his own. The court also asked Singh to see the CD of Tiwari’s interview before filing the affidavit.

The court, which will take up the matter on October 3, asked Tiwari to be present as well.

The BJP-ruled East corporation had lodged an FIR against Tiwari for allegedly breaking the seal of premises, that was being used as a dairy, in Gokulpuri.

The monitoring committee’s report said that “despite repeated directions of this court, members of political parties and other such persons are intentionally and deliberately violating and showing utter disgrace to the directions passed by the court for political gains”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App