BJP can’t remember what they said 10 days ago: AAP leader Gopal Rai

With a week left for the MCD polls, Delhi environment minister and AAP state convenor Gopal Rai speaks to The Indian Express about the party’s promises, BJP’s allegations among other things.

What is your strategy heading into the MCD polls?

All our focus is on the ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad’ campaign. Under this, we are focusing on five aspects. Nukkad sabhas are being held by star campaigners at prominent crossroads. Manish ji is going around, I am going on the ground and interacting with the public. We have witnessed a turnout of around 500-1,000 people in every ward. A second round of door-to-door campaigning, booth samvaad, and dance for democracy are being held across all wards to engage with voters.

The AAP campaign is centred around Kejriwal but he is in another state (Gujarat)…

Kejriwal is everywhere. He will be here in person in the last week of campaigning, holding roadshows.

Your party workers, including MLAs, are telling people they will lose electricity connections if they vote for BJP? But the power department comes under the Delhi government.

No, a discussion is going on that if BJP comes to power, it will stop MCD elections. The BJP has sent out this message that they will not conduct civic polls in Delhi and will implement the system that was in existence earlier. The MCD ran the city earlier, so this has created fear among people, and gossip is doing the rounds that if their party comes to power, it will stop the benefits people are availing under the AAP government.

Have the recent videos of AAP minister Satyendar Jain from inside Tihar impacted your campaign?

The BJP was also in the same mode during the Assembly elections too. Back then, AAP’s key agenda was to talk about the positive work of the government, and we are going on with the same positive campaign.

As for these allegations, ask any BJP spokesperson what they said 10 days ago, they won’t be able to answer. The party has nothing to show for their performance over 15 years, so they come up with allegations every day.