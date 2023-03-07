BJP burns effigies of AAP Govt’s ‘scams and corruption’, Congress targets Sisodia and Jain

The BJP hit the streets Monday to burn traditional ‘Holika’ effigies, symbolising the ‘scams and corruption’ of the AAP, across Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies.

This came even as the Delhi Congress stepped up its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party putting up posters showing former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and his cabinet colleague Satyendra Jain behind bars at its offices. The AAP did not respond to queries in this regard.

Delhi’s tripartite political battle between the AAP, BJP, and the Congress has been increasingly spilling onto the city’s streets and is scheduled to play out in its neighbourhoods over the coming days as each party attempts to gain control of the narrative following the capital’s latest political shake-up—Sisodia’s arrest followed by his and Jain’s resignations from the Council of Ministers.

“We do not have to wait for 2025; Arvind Kejriwal will have to resign for this liquor scam as per the demand of the people of Delhi. Today’s Holika Dahan is happening to symbolise the victory of good over evil at a time when AAP leaders have become symbols of corruption,” Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

“Arvind Kejriwal is like the king whose life rests in corrupt parrots like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain; today when Sisodia is under the purview of an investigating agency, Kejriwal is feeling anxious,” he added.

आम आदमी पार्टी के भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ आंदोलन तेज। आज भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ पटेल नगर में मार्च में जिस स्थान पर अवैध शराब का ठेका सील किया था उसी जगह पर आज पुनः केजरीवाल की भ्रष्ट शराब नीति के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर केजरीवाल के इस्तीफे की मांग की। pic.twitter.com/1T6zoVZGMI — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) March 6, 2023

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the Opposition had cautioned the chief minister against implementing the liquor policy in the Assembly but Kejriwal went ahead with its implementation “to fill his own pocket.”

“It is a matter of great shame that the Kejriwal government did not open a single new school during its eight-year tenure, but taught the youth and women of Delhi to drink alcohol,” Bidhuri alleged.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress argued that the Rouse Avenue trial court sending Sisodia to 14 days’ judicial custody in Tihar Jail was proof of his guilt. Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar alleged the city had become a “capital of scams” under the AAP.

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, March 6, 2023. (PTI) AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, March 6, 2023. (PTI)

“The former health minister, Satyender Jain has been languishing in jail for the past nine months in a money laundering case though he was also involved in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy at the behest of the mastermind, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

“In the past 10 years, the Kejriwal government has created a sort of world record in committing scams without fulfilling any of the promises made to the people,” he added.