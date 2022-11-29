BJP bets on 50 social media influencers for an edge online

With days left for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, the BJP Monday held a meeting with about 50 “social media influencers” with an aim to strengthen its presence online and reach out to a wider audience by leveraging their popularity.

According to party leaders, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with social media influencers from the national capital and discussed strategies that can help the party online. The aim, sources said, is to get them to write or speak about the Modi government’s initiatives and schemes.

Sources said the ones chosen are like-minded when it comes to sharing the party’s ideology. “The 50 include party members with a large number of followers and social media presence, like Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Vikas Pandey and Kuljeet Singh Chahal. Our party’s presence on the ground has gained momentum, with CMs and MPs campaigning and rallying across the city. Similarly, the aim is to reach out to the public as aggressively online,” said a party leader.

While the Aam Aadmi Party is known for using social media to amplify its message, often relying on humour and pop culture, the BJP has been trying to catch up. To this end, the party’s handles online have been sharing memes and cartoons – a recent one, for instance, took inspiration from the show Money Heist.

“These influencers will also be expected to target our opposition,” said a party leader.

The social media cell of the BJP has also formed a “fact-checking” team with an aim to counter the AAP’s campaign of ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad’. “The team comprises six members who visit schools, mohalla clinics, etc and show the public how the reality doesn’t match AAP’s promises.”

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and results will be declared on December 7.