BJP bags 6 mayor seats in UP,leading on others

BJP candidates were declared winner on six of the eight mayoral seats in UP urban local bodies elections results,declared on Saturday. Party candidates were also leading with big margin in three other seats,results of which were expected late night.

The six seats where BJP candidates have been declared winner are Moradabad,Aligarh,Gorakhpur,Jhansi,Varanasi and Agra. BJP candidate in Varanasi Ram Gopal Modle defeated Congress candidate Ashok Singh by 62,117 votes. Party candidate in Agra,Indrajeet Valmiki,defeated Independent candidate Kartar Singh Bharti by 12,467.

BJPs Kiran Raj won in Jhansi while SP-supported Independent candidate I S Tomer has been declared winner in Bareilly.

BJPs Beena Agrawal has defeated Peace Party candidate Humaun Kabir in Moradabad.

BJPs Shakuntala Bharti has defeated Independent candidate Razia Khan in Aligarh.

In Gorakhpur,BJPs Satya Pandey won against Congress candidate Sujit Kareem.

BSP-supported Abhilasha Gupta has been declared Mayor of Allahabad.

