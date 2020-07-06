BJP asks leaders to help in Covid fight

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir.(File) East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir.(File)

The BJP has asked its party leaders to assist in opening isolation centres with basic treatment facilities, with the help of local residents and social organisations, for those who live in small houses and jhuggi clusters in the city.

To this end, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has helped ready a 50-bed isolation centre to be handed over to the Delhi government, with facilities such as oxygen cylinders, kettles, electricity points, food, water and entertainment.

Gambhir said, “The centre, located in Gandhi Nagar, would work with a hospital for cases in which there are complications. The DM has done the inspection, and the Delhi government can start using it when needed.”

Another two centres have been started in Rohini by residential societies with the assistance of MLA Vijender Gupta. He said, “These isolation centers have been developed by societies at our request. Six beds have been arranged in the isolation centre of Atma Vallabh Society. There is also an arrangement of oxygen cylinders on each bed. If needed, doctors can be called.”

He said such centres have been started in seven societies so far in Rohini and will only cater to residents in the area.

Another isolation centre with a capacity of about 50 beds, which has been readied with help from residents and deputy mayor Ritu Goel, will be inaugurated by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta in Rohini’s ward 60 on Monday.

Delhi BJP media department head Ashok Goel said that councillors and MLAs have been told to join hands with residents and look for community spaces where people from the area can be isolated.

