BJP asks its candidates to step up public meetings

Senior BJP leaders have asked its candidates to focus on two-way communication and visit more public places during campaigns in the weeks ahead. Taking note of the suggestion, BJP candidates from West and New Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi took the Metro Thursday, East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir headed to parks and sports grounds, while Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan met a delegation of an auto drivers’ association.

BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju said candidates were asked to reserve Sundays for door-to-door campaigns, as most people will be at home then. A senior leader said, “Candidates were asked to tweak their campaigns as it has many roadshows and nukkad sabhas.”