Toggle Menu
BJP asks its candidates to step up public meetingshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/bjp-asks-its-candidates-to-step-up-public-meetings-5707783/

BJP asks its candidates to step up public meetings

East Delhi BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir headed to parks and sports grounds, while Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan met a delegation of an auto drivers’ association.

In the proposal, BJP plans to hold four rallies spanning 12 days.
Taking note of the suggestion, BJP candidates from West and New Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi took the Metro Thursday. (Image for representational purpose)

Senior BJP leaders have asked its candidates to focus on two-way communication and visit more public places during campaigns in the weeks ahead. Taking note of the suggestion, BJP candidates from West and New Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi took the Metro Thursday, East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir headed to parks and sports grounds, while Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan met a delegation of an auto drivers’ association.

READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting of votes

BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju said candidates were asked to reserve Sundays for door-to-door campaigns, as most people will be at home then. A senior leader said, “Candidates were asked to tweak their campaigns as it has many roadshows and nukkad sabhas.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: Woman’s ureter removed, consumer body directs doctor to pay Rs 16.7 lakh
2 Gujarat: First arrest in toor dal scam — food grader ‘who took bribes to clear quality control’
3 Gujarat: BJP playing politics over water in state, says Congress