BJP asks Delhi govt to waive off electricity bills of traders for 3 months

Delhi is gradually unlocking after being under a lockdown for around 2 months. (Photo: PTI)

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to waive off the electricity bills of traders for three months to help them tide over losses they incurred during the lockdown.

Bidhuri said owing to curfew and lockdowns, traders had lost business worth almost three months and as such, I have urged the Delhi government to adopt a sympathetic view towards the consumers and waive off the electricity bills.

“People have got some relief after the unlock process was put into action but businesses remain badly impacted. Traders are being asked to deposit fixed charges on electricity bills despite their shops and premises remaining shut. This is completely unfair and against all norms,” he added.

Bidhuri said that despite shops, offices and other premises being closed, people have been sent electricity bills with fixed charges. “Businesses have been badly hit during the last 15 months and the government should offer them some help. The bills are an additional burden on the traders as despite the lockdown, they had to pay wages and incur other expenses,” he added

The saffron party’s leader further said that even common people deserve relief as their work and trade has hit.