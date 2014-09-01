BJP asks civic bodies to hold cleanliness drive

As part of a fortnight-long sanitation drive, Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay (centre) has directed civic bodies to carry out surprise checks in their areas. (Source: Express Archives)

Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a cleaner India, Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay said the three municipal corporations of Delhi will organise a cleanliness drive from September 6 to September 20 and directed them to clean even those lanes and plots that do not fall under any agency’s jurisdiction.

Upadhyay said during this fortnight, the civic bodies will ensure cleaning of unoccupied land like vacant plots, areas around railway tracks, back lanes, and under flyovers or near parks where garbage is often dumped.

“…Despite numerous cleanliness drives, the city still looks unclean. This time, special stress will be laid on sanitation in unauthorised and resettlement colonies,” he said.

The direction has come at a time when municipal corporations are being accused of not performing their duties by opposition parties.

“All sanitary inspectors, sanitary superintendents, superintendent engineers and zonal deputy commissioners will have to carry out surprise checks on sanitary drives under their areas and ensure at least two colonies are taken up everyday during the drive,” the BJP Delhi chief said.

He further directed all senior corporation officials — including standing committee chairmen of all three civic bodies and commissioners — to carry out at least two surprise checks in their areas and order disciplinary action, including suspension, against erring staff in case of poor sanitation.

This campaign will precede the already announced sanitation and health drive week from September 25 to October 2.

