Delhi: BJP announces mayor candidates for 3 civic bodies

Jai Prakash is the candidate for the mayoral post of North Delhi corporation. (Photo: Twitter/ @JPBhaiBJP) Jai Prakash is the candidate for the mayoral post of North Delhi corporation. (Photo: Twitter/ @JPBhaiBJP)

BJP on Wednesday announced its candidates for the mayor, deputy mayor and other posts of the three municipal corporations ruled by the party in Delhi.

Jai Prakash (North Delhi), Nirmal Jain (East Delhi), Anamika Mithlesh (South Delhi) are the candidates for the mayoral posts of the three corporations, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta tweeted.

The mayoral five-year tenure sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second to open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two years again for open category.

The candidates of the BJP for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and chairperson and vice chairperson of the standing committee will sail through easily in the election next Wednesday as the party has majority in the three civic bodies.

The names of the BJP candidates have been announced on the last day of filing nominations for the elections.

Meanwhile, hours after BJP declared its mayoral nominees, former standing committee chairperson of North MCD and Shalimar Bagh councillor Tilak Raj Kataria resigned from all his posts and launched a scathing attack on the party’s state leadership.

In a letter addressed to party’s state in-charge Shyam Jaju and Gupta, Kataria accused the party of promoting only those who hang around senior leaders. He claimed that he cannot compromise on self respect and said that there’s no pointed sticking around when the party doesn’t need him. He said that he has taken the decision because he was ignored.

Senior leaders in the party said that he was eyeing the post of mayor which went to another senior leader, Jai Prakash.

Gupta said that due process of consultation with entire leadership as well as karyakartas was followed in choosing the nominations for all posts. He hit out at Kataria and said that disciplinary action will be taken against him.

“He has been leader of standing committee and leader of house earlier… such statements is not fair because we have given people from different backgrounds, age group a chance this time,” Gupta told The Indian Express.

