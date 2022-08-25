scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

BJP and Congress mount pressure over excise policy

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the AAP government did not follow the suggestions of its own panel to “gain an unfair advantage" in the Punjab polls.

The Congress has also decided to start a campaign against the excise policy. Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary said the party will be holding panchayats in constituencies, demanding Sisodia’s resignation.

Mounting an attack on the AAP government’s now-shelved excise policy and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the BJP Wednesday said the government ignored recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform the liquor trade in the capital and gave licences to companies that paid commissions to the AAP.

Read |‘You won’t be able to stop us from working unless you kill us,’ says Manish Sisodia on CBI raid

“AAP is now trying to deflect BJP’s questions on malpractices in the implementation of liquor policy. Manish (Sisodia) ji, you may be the world’s best education minister, but you should immediately convene a press conference and answer what were you doing in your capacity as excise minister? Is it not true that you ignored recommendations of the panel on retail and wholesale liquor business? On whose direction you did so?” Patra said.

The BJP also held meetings at Patparganj. At the event, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “Kejriwal promised he’ll not let single corrupt MLA in the Assembly, but today two tainted ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are part of his cabinet.”

Chaudhary said the Delhi Congress vehemently objected to the Kejriwal government’s move to make Delhi “Nashe Ki Rajdhani”, after the new policy was implemented by holding protests. He said the party would again hold door-to-door campaigns.

This comes even as the Congress has accused the BJP for “using investigating agencies for political gains and toppling state governments”. “This is the problem, BJP has misused the investigating agencies that even genuine cases look politically motivated,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 02:03:01 am
