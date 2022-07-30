BJP alleges ‘scam’ in building classrooms, Lokayukta seeks chief secy response

July 30, 2022 1:41:16 am
Following a complaint filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleging financial irregularities in construction of classrooms at Delhi government schools, the Lokayukta on Friday asked Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to file a response after conducting an enquiry. The Delhi government has dismissed the allegations as baseless.
Tiwari, the MP from Northeast Delhi, was present in the Lokayukta court along with his West Delhi counterpart Parvesh Sahib Singh during the hearing of his complaint.
“After hearing the Ld counsel for the complainant, I feel it appropriate to get a response from the government side also on the complaint, in order to take a decision with regard to proceeding any further in the matter. Let a copy of the complaint as well as additional affidavits, along with their annexures, be sent to the Chief Secretary Delhi, who shall get the response to the allegations from the appropriate department of the GNCT of Delhi…,” read the order by Justice Harish Chandra Mishra.
The Lokayukta further asked the CS to file the enquiry report by the next date of hearing, October 20.
The Delhi government said in its response: “Earlier too, the ACB, Delhi Police, CBI, ED, have investigated our projects. We have always come out with a clean chit. The complaint furnished to the Lokayukta is completely baseless and false, we are confident that we’ll come out clean this time too.”
Tiwari had filed a complaint in 2019, alleging financial irregularities in the construction of additional classrooms in government schools in zones 23, 24 and 28. In his complaint, he alleged the government spent Rs 28 lakh per classroom while it takes Rs 5 lakh to construct one.
“I am happy the Lokayukta has asked the Delhi government to conduct an enquiry into the matter. Now, the AAP’s scam in the name of constructing schools and the truth will come before the public…,” alleged Tiwari, speaking to The Indian Express.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, had earlier filed a defamation case against Tiwari and other BJP leaders for allegedly levelling charges against him on the issue. He had said that all allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were false, defamatory and derogatory with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.
(with PTI inputs)
