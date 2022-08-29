BJP alleges ‘classroom scam’ to sharpen attack on AAP

The BJP attacked the Delhi government Monday, alleging a scam in the education department and later in the day calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘confidence motion’ in the assembly a bid to distract attention from the excise row.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the city government had increased the budget for construction of classrooms in its existing schools, ignoring the guidelines of the Central Public Works Department. He cited a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report sent to the Delhi government’s vigilance department in 2020 to allege that construction cost was increased by Rs 326 crore.

“The AAP government promised to construct 500 new schools in Delhi. That never happened. They then said they will build more classrooms in existing schools. The number of rooms was increased from 2,400 to 7,180. The construction cost was increased by up to 90 per cent,” Bhatia alleged at a press conference.

“We all know that if there has to be a change in the tender, it should be brought in public domain, but Kejriwal does not do this. This report also says that as per the increased cost, there had to be 6133 classrooms, but the number of classrooms actually built were 4,027. Now 33 percent has disappeared. There was a budget for every classroom. This too was increased in an irregular manner by ignoring the CPWD manual,” he said.

State president Adesh Gupta alleged that though the CVC report came in February 2020 itself, it was not allowed to be made public.

The AAP hit back, with Kejriwal saying in the assembly: “When they couldn’t find anything in the liquor policy, they are going after schools… They are saying the AAP government has constructed more classrooms and toilets… They are saying why did you construct a large number of toilets.”

“Why shouldn’t we; we want to provide better infrastructure and education facilities to our children, safe hygienic facilities to our girl children… What is wrong in it? We will make,” he said.

Soon after Kejriwal placed the ‘confidence motion’ in the assembly to prove that all AAP MLAs are with him and BJP’s ‘operation lotus’ had failed, BJP leaders called it a ploy to distract people’s attention from “excise and education scams”.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma said Kejriwal had brought a “made-for-media confidence motion” in the House just to veer headlines away from the alleged liquor scam.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari pointed out that the party with 62 out of 70 MLAs was bringing out a ‘confidence motion’.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya posted on Twitter, “Who has asked for a Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly? No one. It is just a desperate ploy to distract from the liquor excise and education scams, somehow obfuscate truth. There is no threat to Kejriwal’s Govt.”