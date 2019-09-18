BJP acted like Babur on Ravidas temple, says AAP; Goel hits back

The BJP’s zeal in demanding a Ram Temple at Ayodhya is missing in the case of reconstructing the demolished temple of Sant Ravidas in South Delhi’s Tughlaqabad, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said Tuesday, accusing the party of being “anti-Dalit”.

Advertising

BJP MP Vijay Goel, however, said the BJP government is determined to reconstruct Ravidas temple. “It is sad that the AAP government is doing politics over this issue,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Singh alleged that the same BJP which blames Mughal emperor Babur for “demolishing” Ram Temple in Ayodhya has “acted like Babur” in getting the Ravidas temple demolished at the behest of the DDA.

On September 11, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri requesting the Centre to denotify the forest land parcel in Tughlaqabad where the Ravidas temple stood.

Advertising

The temple was demolished on August 10 following a Supreme Court order, triggering widespread protests by followers of the Bhakti movement saint across India.

“Ek taraf tum kehte ho Babur ne Ram ke mandir ko toda, aaj BJP rupi Babur ne sant Ravidas mandir ko jo toda hai, tumne bhi Babur jaisa hi kaam kiya hai (on one hand you say Babur demolished the Ram Temple, today BJP has acted like Babur in demolishing the Ravidas temple),” Singh said.