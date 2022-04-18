BJP accuses AAP of ‘faking’ corruption fight, it hits back

The BJP Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party was not serious about fighting corruption and only believe in creating a “buzz”.

“An atmosphere was created in Delhi as if Arvind Kejriwal ji was trying to fight a big fight against corruption. You will be surprised to know that the anti-corruption branch (ACB) officers said there is no record of calls received on 1031, the anti-corruption helpline,” said BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, meanwhile, claimed AAP in Delhi was indulging in corruption in Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Transport Corporation and other departments, and that its minister, Satyendar Jain, was being investigated over corruption charges.

AAP hit back, saying it was the BJP that “unconstitutionally and immorally” took away control of the ACB and curtailed most powers of the Delhi government. “It is a well-known fact that when the 49-day AAP government was formed, the anti-corruption branch worked to the best of its potential and arrested 75 tainted individuals, including several BJP functionaries. The BJP could not bear to see the Delhi government set a benchmark through its anti-corruption mission so it bypassed all laws of the land to unconstitutionally and immorally take away ACB as well as curtail most of the powers of the Delhi government…,” it said in a statement.