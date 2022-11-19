BJP accuses AAP MCD candidate of graft, releases sting video; he denies claims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday released a purported sting operation video accusing Aam Aadmi Party leader Mukesh Goel of allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore from a junior engineer deployed with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to present gifts to his party leaders.

Releasing the video to the media and public, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded Goel’s immediate resignation from AAP national chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Goel denied the allegations and called the sting video “doctored” and said he will file a defamation case against Patra.

Patra alleged: “AAP chief Kejriwal says their only aim was to end corruption but today, their real face is out in public…”

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that the AAP MCD candidate pressured the MCD engineer for money to buy Diwali gifts for about 150 AAP party leaders. “It is clearly audible in the video that he is talking about celebrating Diwali and distributing gifts and luring the engineer that he will be transferred to the area where he makes more money…”

However, Goel denied the allegations and called the sting video “doctored”. ”

“BJP is losing the election in Delhi and they know that AAP is also going to form the government in MCD. That is why they are targeting AAP and its leaders and spreading lies. I have been in politics for the last 15-20 years and I am ready for any kind investigation. I will also file a defamation case against Sambit Patra and BJP for spreading fabricated videos and trying to malign my name,” said Goel.

Goel was five-time MCD councillor from the Congress. He joined AAP in 2021. He has been fielded from Adarsh Nagar municipal ward number 4 for the upcoming MCD polls.