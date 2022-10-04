BJP, AAP pull out big guns as MCD poll fever picks up

Intense political activity is lined up in Delhi this festive season, with Union minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP national president J P Nadda set to hold rallies or public interaction in the coming days.

This has further fuelled speculation that elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi could be held in December, alongside the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

While top leaders are planning mega events, karyakartas too will hit the streets in the coming days. Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party will burn an effigy of Ravana made of garbage at 3,500 places – a reference to the BJP-led MCD’s mismanagement on the sanitation front – while BJP cadres will hold a series of organisational meetings.

While Kejriwal will attend the Luv Kush Ramlila as chief guest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a library built by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir in Priya Enclave on October 13.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The election was called off as the BJP-led Central government wanted to unify the MCDs and also conduct a delimitation exercise to decrease the number of wards. Now, with the first draft of the delimitation ready, the polls are expected to be held in December.

“Shah’s speech could clear the air (on possible poll dates). The delimitation commission will submit its report to the Home Ministry (led by Shah), so whatever he says will be looked at closely by the AAP and the Congress,” said a BJP leader.

On October 16, party national president J P Nadda will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan.

A senior BJP leader said that while Shah finds it hard to take out the time for such inaugurations, given his packed schedule, this visit is meant to infuse enthusiasm among the cadre ahead of the polls.

He said that Nadda’s visit has also been changed from an outreach programme to a large-scale karyakarta gathering, expected to be attended by more than 60,000 workers.

Meanwhile, MCD in-charge of AAP, Durgesh Pathak, said that the party will symbolically protest against BJP’s debacles in the MCD by burning effigies of Ravana made out of trash at over 3,500 sites in the capital. The BJP-ruled MCD has subjected Delhi to shame by hitting rock bottom year after year in Swachhta Surveys, he said.

Hitting out, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP has “insulted Hindu religious beliefs by associating the holy day of Dussehra with their petty garbage politics”.