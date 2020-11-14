Bizman robbed at gunpoint near IP Park, wife & friends take video

A quick stop en route to his house in Rohini early Friday morning took a turn for the worse for a 39-year-old businessman as he was robbed at knife and gun-point by three masked men in a Maruti Swift. The man was robbed of Rs 40,000, a watch, a gold chain, a gold kada and two gold rings near IP Park in Sarai Kale Khan. No arrests have been made so far.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, “Amit Arora, who has a transport business, was on his way from a party with his wife and their two friends when he stopped to relieve himself near IP Park in Sarai Kale Khan around 1.15-1.20 am. A white Swift car stopped in front of his car and three people stepped down and threatened him. One put a gun to his stomach, another brandished a knife and robbed him.”

A case of robbery has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station.

As Arora was being robbed, his wife and their friends managed to make a video from their car, in which the friends can be heard stopping his worried wife from stepping out of the vehicle. Towards the end of the video, a friend says dial 100. In his complaint to the police, Arora said, “The men threatened to shoot me. One put a gun to my stomach, the other put a knife… I gave them what I had.”

In the complaint, he also specified the vehicle number of the accused.

DCP Meena said, “We have the video shot by the victim’s friends. He has shared the vehicle number but it doesn’t mention if it’s Haryana, UP or Delhi. We are accessing details of cars with the four-digit number. We have details of at least 15 such vehicles from Delhi, and are accessing the rest.” He said witnesses are being examined, and criminals of similar modus operandi are being checked.

