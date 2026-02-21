Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi reaches Aligarh with baarat, finds bride missing, realises he was duped

Ready to tie the knot, cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi (47) — an accused in the 2023 communal riots in Haryana’s Nuh — arrived in Aligarh with his baarat on February 7, only to find the venue deserted.

Surprised, he called up the woman he was supposed to marry. The woman who picked up his call also appeared to be surprised. She told Bajrangi that she was unaware that she was supposed to marry him.

It was then that Bajrangi realised he had been cheated by a man and his accomplices who had taken money from him on the pretext of fixing his marriage, police said on Friday.

An FIR was registered at the Saran police station in Faridabad on Thursday against accused Bunty, Rani, and others, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating Bajrangi of Rs 30,000.

The alleged bride-to-be was not identified by the police but she is believed to be involved in the fraud, officers added.

In a police complaint, Bajrangi has alleged that he had told Bunty, a relative of his neighbour, that he wanted to get married. Bunty allegedly introduced him to a woman named Rani, who promised to help find a suitable match. Bajrangi alleged that he was taken to Aligarh thrice last year to meet prospective brides but he did not approve of any. Later, Bunty sent him a photograph of a young woman whom he liked, said police.

On September 5, 2025, Bunty and Rani allegedly brought the woman and her family to Bajrangi’s residence in Faridabad.

The wedding was fixed for February 7 — the rituals were to take place at a temple, Bajrangi was told, said police. Bajrangi allegedly also transferred Rs 30,000 to the accused on February 6 to purchase clothes for the bride-to-be.

“Even at his (Faridabad) house, decorations and other preparations were in place to welcome the bride,” a police spokesperson said.

“We are looking into the accounts where the money was transferred, and will then conduct raids accordingly,” the spokesperson added.

Calls to Bajrangi for a comment went unanswered.

Meanwhile, on his Instagram handle, Bajrangi has posted videos accusing the Saran police Station House Officer of being hand-in-glove with the accused, and delay in the probe.

Station House Officer Hemant Kumar, however, said, “We lodged the FIR the same day he approached us. So

far, apart from photographs of the meeting where their match was finalised, he has not submitted any evidence as such, but we are looking into it. An alleged audio clip of him negotiating with the accused is also doing the rounds online, I am told.”

Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar is a self-styled cow vigilante and the leader of the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, a local outfit. On July 31, 2023, communal violence had erupted at an annual Hindu procession, Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, in Nuh, resulting in six deaths.

Bajrangi was arrested on August 15, 2023. He and his accomplices were accused of carrying swords and tridents during the procession, defying police orders, and attempting to snatch weapons from police officers.